Police book father, grandfather for Kadugolla baby’s death

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The Kora police on Thursday night registered an FIR against two persons for the death of a one-month-old baby girl from the Kadugolla community.

Baby’s father Siddesh and maternal grandfather Chikkahuligappa have been booked under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017.

Women and Child Welfare Department Supervisor Rajashri R Mang had filed the police complaint on the instructions of Child Development and Programme Officer Shashidhar P.

It is alleged that the baby girl died as she and her mother Vasantha were made to stay in a tent as per the Kadugolla tradition, exposing them to rain and cold winds at Mallenahalli village near here.

Though the Bellavi PHC medical officer and his team had advised the family to shift the baby to a neonatal ICU, the accused left the mother and the baby to fend for themselves in the tent.

The baby girl, who had developed respiratory complications, died on Sunday. Even after the baby’s death, the mother was told to stay in the tent.

Judge Noorunnisa, member-secretary of the District Legal Cell Authority, visited the hamlet on Thursday and shifted the mother to her house, warning her relatives that such evil practices should not be followed as they will attract legal action.

