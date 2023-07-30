Home States Karnataka

Car plunges into canal, four women drown in Karnataka

The incident took place days after a man, Lokesh, died in a similar incident when the car he was driving fell into a canal at Thibbanalli in Mandya taluk.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

(Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Four women drowned after the car in which they were travelling plunged into a canal in Srirangapatna taluk on Saturday night. 

Police have identified the deceased as Mahadevamma and her relatives Rekha, Sanjana and Mahadevi, all residents of T Narasipur taluk in Mysuru district. The car fell into Visvesvaraya canal at Thuruganuru branch around 8.30 pm when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the outskirts of Gamanahalli village. The driver, Manoj, managed to swim his way to safety. Fire personnel and police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. 

Police said one of the deceased, Mahadevamma, had held a puja for her home deity at Adhichunchanagiri. To invite family members, she along with three relatives, hired a cab from Goravanahalli to Doddamalagudi village. All four drowned. 

The incident took place days after a man, Lokesh, died in a similar incident when the car he was driving fell into a canal at Thibbanalli in Mandya taluk.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drown Four women death
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp