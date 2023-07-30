Car plunges into canal, four women drown in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Four women drowned after the car in which they were travelling plunged into a canal in Srirangapatna taluk on Saturday night.

Police have identified the deceased as Mahadevamma and her relatives Rekha, Sanjana and Mahadevi, all residents of T Narasipur taluk in Mysuru district. The car fell into Visvesvaraya canal at Thuruganuru branch around 8.30 pm when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the outskirts of Gamanahalli village. The driver, Manoj, managed to swim his way to safety. Fire personnel and police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Police said one of the deceased, Mahadevamma, had held a puja for her home deity at Adhichunchanagiri. To invite family members, she along with three relatives, hired a cab from Goravanahalli to Doddamalagudi village. All four drowned.

The incident took place days after a man, Lokesh, died in a similar incident when the car he was driving fell into a canal at Thibbanalli in Mandya taluk.

