Home States Karnataka

Experts question NTCA report even as Karnataka shows rise in tiger population

The report released by the Karnataka forest department on July 27 by Minister of Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre documented 435 tigers using the camera trap method.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Underprivileged children from Bosco Mane wear tiger face masks to celebrate International Tiger Day at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru, on Saturday | Shashidhar Byrappa

Underprivileged children from Bosco Mane wear tiger face masks to celebrate International Tiger Day at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru, on Saturday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Karnataka has shown a rise in tiger population when compared to 2018, experts and officials in the forest department question the methodology and numbers reported by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). 

As per the tiger estimate reports released by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Karnataka has 563 tigers, while Madhya Pradesh has 785. Karnataka government officials said they have the list of unique numbers of all tigers camera trapped in the state. The report released by the Karnataka forest department on July 27, in Bengaluru, by Minister of Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre documented 435 tigers using the camera trap method. 

“We wonder how Madhya Pradesh has shown such a rise in numbers. There are also anomalies in the tiger count. As per the report, Nagarhole has 141, but our assessment documented 149. Similarly, Kali documented 19 tigers in our camera trap records, but NTCA shows 17. We will re-look our and their data,” said a forest department official. The official said the average growth rate, in all types of species, can increase by 10- 20%. However, in MP it peaked exponentially by 49%. Therefore, data from all states should be made available for each other to evaluate and inform. 

Experts also questioned the assessment of NTCA. As per the observations and report, the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) rating all the five tiger reserves of Karnataka has slated as excellent and their score is above 90%. But that is not reflected in the tiger numbers and in the outcome. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Tiger Conservation Authority Tiger reserve Karnataka tiger population
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp