Glimpses of waste pickers’ daily life through their own lens

BENGALURU: Praveen, the son of a waste picker in Bengaluru, always wanted to learn photography. But he could not because of poverty. He wanted to highlight the waste pickers’ struggles, the challenges they face daily, their warmth in all hardships and their sense of belongingness when it comes to Bengaluru.

After five years, Prakash’s dream of seeing his photographs displayed on a gallery wall will finally come true. Bal Raksha Bharat, partnering with Saamuhika Shakti, a non-profit organization, has launched an initiative, “Photovoice Project” Phase II. The project aims to empower children of waste pickers living in Kuntigrama, Deshiyanagara, Coolie Nagar, Sakambarinagara, Cement Colony, Vinobha Nagara and Pantarapalya in Bengaluru.

As part of the project, 20 children were given a platform to express their views through photography. A two-day workshop was held by documentary photographer Vinod Sabastian where the children were given cameras to capture the world as they see it. After the workshop, a two-day photowalk was held to help them capture glimpses of their daily life.

‘We find happiness in discarded things’

Swathi, a participant, said, “In one of my photos, I captured the smile of a mother watching her child play with a ‘discarded child walker’ found while collecting waste. Our community members often find happiness in things discarded by the rich.”

Children of waste pickers take the camera to document the daily lives of their community at a slum in Bengaluru | Express

NM Chandrasekara, senior programme manager, Karnataka & Tamil Nadu, Bal Raksha Bharat, said, “Children of waste pickers endure the harsh realities of extreme poverty, challenging living conditions, and lack of avenues for self-expression. However, amidst these difficult circumstances, photography emerges as a ray of hope, offering them an opportunity to access their rights to play, culture, and the arts.”He said through photography, the children were encouraged to capture the essence of their lives and experiences.

The organization said the visual medium becomes a tool for empowerment, allowing children to express themselves and share their unique ideas and views. It gives them a voice that usually goes unheard.

The pictures clicked by these children will be showcased in art galleries. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath and Namma Metro have partnered with Bal Raksha Bharat to provide space for the exhibition to be held in September and October 2023.

