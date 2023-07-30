INTERVIEW | ‘Education should not be politicised’: Prof YSR Murthy

By Express News Service

If the government does not like something in the National Education Policy (NEP), it can be removed instead of completely dropping it. Governments and institutions must ensure continuity in education, says Prof YSR Murthy, Founding Vice-Chancellor, RV University, Bengaluru. In conversation with The New Indian Express, he laid emphasis on the government improving standards in universities and the education sector in general so that children do not go abroad for higher studies.

How is the current education scenario with the introduction of the National Education Policy?

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has an ambitious agenda and a road map for reform. For the first time, there is a paradigm shift from teacher-focused learning to student-focused learning and a switch from STEM to STEAM, with a focus on the arts and native languages. As India becomes integrated with the global economy, the policy also addresses the need to push students towards multinational corporations. But a lot of it depends on the implementation on the ground.

Does the policy address issues in the current education system, like a shift from rote learning to experiential learning?

There were a lot of drawbacks to the Indian education system for several decades, rote learning being one of them. There is also the tuition system, where parents send their children for extra coaching outside the school, as well as a host of edtech companies coming up.

What is your opinion on the state moving away from NEP?

There was a lot of pressure on colleges and universities to embrace NEP and a very steep deadline was given. If there are reservations about some elements that the government feels are promoting a right-wing or Hindutva agenda, these can be omitted, but keep the good elements of the policy.

Is there any scope to make these changes by the state independently?

Education comes under the Concurrent List, so both the Union and State are allowed to make decisions together. However, policy development takes time and NEP is already a product of country-wide consultations across stakeholders.

The basics of learning are getting revised with different political parties. Is there a need to depoliticise the education sector?

Textbooks have become a subject matter of controversy for a long time. If a political party is uncomfortable with certain portions they can be removed, but frequent changes should not be made. In current times, even if certain portions are removed from the textbook, they are still available everywhere. Every party has its agenda while making such changes to gain a vote bank and textbooks bear the brunt of it.

Are educational reforms best left to experts and not politicians?

Education-related reforms are best left to experts. It should be factual and not promote any polarising views. We are preparing future generations of leaders and the process will be jeopardised if polarised ideologies are promoted. Classrooms in universities have become spaces for people contesting to push all ideologies - left, right or centrist.

With NEP, should only the problematic parts be removed, instead of revoking it completely?

We must have continuity in education. Last year, there was a mad rush to implement NEP and the curriculum and educational institutions were not ready. Within a year, the scenario flipped with the introduction of State Education Policy. Education is a critical area with students’ lives at risk. Instead of revoking it completely, the government could embrace the positive features of the policy and remove the problematic ones instead of revoking it completely.

Is education politicised now?

Education has been touched in a pronounced way in the past 10-15 years. Unrest could only be seen on certain campuses earlier. Now the battle seems to be to win the youth over, especially the new voters as there is a greater chance of influencing them. Students are exposed to all ideologies and are not devoid of or forced to follow anything in particular.

How has your experience of working with the Indian government been to bring new ideas to the education system?

I started my career at the Indian Statistical Services and worked there for three years. Over the years, working in multiple fields, including the PMO and the National Human Rights Commission has helped me in several ways, especially with policy making. Experiences like these help a person develop the right attitude to adopt appropriate policies while steering the fundamental rights of people like the freedom of right and expression.

How was it working with the PMO?

Twice I worked with PMO, one was in 2000 in Atal Bihari Vajpaye’s tenure for about six months. It was an interesting time. The Indian Airlines flight hijack incident had happened and there were many other controversies. I was there handling the media. I then moved to the Human Rights Commission after getting a call from Justice JS Verma, former Chief Justice of India. My second experience was working with Dr Manmohan Singh during 2005-07 under UPA 1. It was when India shifted closer to the USA that the Indo-US civil corporation happened. India was invited to G8 as an observer. We started occupying the centre table in global discourse. I had a chance to accompany him to two summits -- one in St Petersburg and another in Germany. He did a great job in UPA-1. We know he had restrictions in UPA 2. Recently, I had the chance to review Abhishekh Chowdhary’s book. I was reminded of my own experiences. But I made sure I wrote the book review fairly.

Thousands of students are going to foreign countries to pursue higher studies. Is there something lacking in our education system?

It’s ultimately about value and choice. If you get a degree for Oxford, Harvard, Columbia or Yale it will open doors to opportunities. For an Indian degree to be valued at that level, we need to benchmark ourselves against the best in the world. Improve learning, create better pedagogy, and better research facilities and laboratories. Foreign universities have huge funding and they also spend more. We don’t have even one in the top 10. The answer is to have better facilities here. Today, however, we do have several islands of excellence such as IITs, the Indian Statistical Institute and JNU. In 1998, when I went to study in London, an anthology professor said the difference between a JNU degree and a UK degree was very minimal.

How long till we hit that benchmark of foreign institutions?

There has been quite an effort in India. If you look at QS Asia University rankings, five years ago there were hardly 30 institutions and today there are 120. NEP also speaks about international discourse, student exchange programmes and faculty invitations for certain sessions, so we are moving in that direction. However, we need funding from different groups and a favourable education policy. We need easy flow and access to scholars in the country. Earlier, NR Narayan Murthy had given excellent recommendations on private-sector partnerships to improve the education system. Unfortunately, none were considered. We also need a new vision of the regulatory aspects of the education system.

How should educational institutions be regulated?

We need an ecosystem for education to flourish. Education should be linked to our social, economic, political and human resource transformation. Higher educational institutions need genuine autonomy. If institutions are involved in ‘fly by night’ operations or other dubious practices, the market system will figure out and differentiate between a black sheep and a genuine leader. Educational institutions should be given autonomy and it should not be linked with the National Institute Ranking Framework and National Assessment and Accreditation Council as they are shrouded in controversies. There are some institutions that cannot be in the same league as JNU or IISc but are managing to get the scores in NAAC and NIRF ranking and are heavily marketing the ranks.

Your opinion on the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER)?

The country needs to double the GER. NEP talked about improving the GER from 26 to 52% in a 15-year time frame and for this to happen, we need to open one college every week. There are over 1,100 universities and these are not enough. Those who wish to open a university should be supported through all means. There should be a single-window system to give the necessary approvals and it has to be processed quickly.

How are private universities treated in terms of research funding?

Like public universities, private ones are also fulfilling the social objective of education. Though both are educating the future generation and building leaders, the private ones are seen as profit-making entities, while the government does not extend fair research funding. If we have to be among the top universities in the world, it can happen with government support.

The fee structures are high in private schools and colleges. On what basis are their fees structured?

The tuition fee is the only source of income for any educational institution. Philanthropist donation culture is less in India when compared to foreign countries. A private university needs 25-50 acres of land for setting up a campus which is an investment of Rs 100-300 crore. It takes years to break even. However, there is a need to fix a fee structure to ensure universities do not charge exorbitantly.

Students taking the extreme step are reported often. Is our system becoming insensitive or have our youngsters become hypersensitive?

It’s a complex subject and it’s not merely about the system versus students. Starting from school, students must be inculcated with strong foundational values like self-confidence, hard work, perseverance and courage, as education is not just about feeding information but preparing students for life. Too many things go on in young minds and there are addictions of sorts like social media, alcohol or drugs and also relationship issues. Institutions must have counsellors and there should also be peer support. Teachers should be cognizant of those who are missing classes regularly and those whose academic performance is dropping. Teachers should engage them in a conversation and counsel them. Parents should not link their dreams with children’s success and it may put children under pressure leading them to depression if they fail or get low marks in exams.

There is always the question of the employability of students. Do we have enough collaboration between industry and academia?

Industry has not taken enough steps towards academia and it is vice-versa. A lot more needs to be done across the education spectrum and both academia and industry should come forward. The full potential of industry-academia collaboration has not been tapped yet.

Opportunities were few earlier and today the choices are so many. Where is the student in the middle of those choices? Are they able to make the right decision?

Students of this generation are more privileged with a range of choices. Earlier, there was no multidisciplinary education and people used to retire in the same career. Today, students can choose electives and minors from different streams. But then, they also have challenges as skills are getting obsolete and they have to reinvent themselves through relearning and have to change their career, if need be. There is a greater canvas, information and new opportunities but with challenges.

But a lot of it depends on the implementation on the ground. Does the policy address issues in the current education system, like a shift from rote learning to experiential learning? There were a lot of drawbacks to the Indian education system for several decades, rote learning being one of them. There is also the tuition system, where parents send their children for extra coaching outside the school, as well as a host of edtech companies coming up. What is your opinion on the state moving away from NEP? There was a lot of pressure on colleges and universities to embrace NEP and a very steep deadline was given. If there are reservations about some elements that the government feels are promoting a right-wing or Hindutva agenda, these can be omitted, but keep the good elements of the policy. Is there any scope to make these changes by the state independently? 