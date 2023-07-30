Home States Karnataka

Poverty should not be a barrier to justice: AP Governor

Nazeer said lawyers should make an effort to advocate for poor people and people from marginalised backgrounds and efforts need to be made to spread awareness among the population.

AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer.(File Photo | PTI)

BENGALURU: Andhra Pradesh Governor and former Supreme Court judge Justice Abdul Nazeer on Saturday said the poor and illiterate should be able to access courts and should not be impeded from justice by their poverty or ignorance.

He was speaking during the silver jubilee celebrations of MS Ramaiah College of Law. He said 3.71 lakh Indians are currently in jails awaiting trial, which is 76 per cent of the total prisoners in the country. This is compared to the global average of 34 per cent.

“According to a report of the National Crime Records Bureau, a majority of India’s under-trials are from marginalised sections of society due to the high costs of litigation. Custodial populations not only reflect social inequalities and discrimination but also socioeconomic conditions. Although interventions and reforms have been introduced by the legislature and judiciary, the extent and duration of under-trial incarcerations are still on the rise,” he said.

Nazeer said lawyers should make an effort to advocate for poor people and people from marginalised backgrounds and efforts need to be made to spread awareness among the population as courts are still seen through the eyes of fear and mistrust.

Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna said it should be ensured that under-trials must also receive quality aid. “Legal services authorities across the country must realise the reason why many people do not avail of legal aid services. This is because people are not aware of their legal and constitutional rights and they do not have confidence in the quality of legal aid that they are offered,” she said.

