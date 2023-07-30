Raitha Sangha urges for immediate crop loss survey across coffee estates in Madikeri

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Kodagu district Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha has urged the Coffee Board and the district administration to start a crop loss survey across the district. Request letters have been submitted to the concerned officials even as the survey is likely to be ordered soon.

Kodagu district has recorded deficit rainfall compared to the previous years. However, heavy and continuous rainfall in over two weeks has caused immense crop loss across estates even as the preliminary crop loss survey carried out by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha pinpoints at over 50% crop loss.

“The Raitha Sangha has farmers across every hobli and all the five taluks in the district. We had sought a report from the farmers on the crop damage due to rainfall and we have received a report from over 130 growers across all the taluks,” explained K Manu Somaiah, the district president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha. He narrated that the growers have sent photos of the crop damage from every hobli and the preliminary survey records over 50% crop loss.

“Increased dropping of coffee beans are reported across several regions including the highly-affected regions of Srimangala, Hudikeri, Napoklu, Bhagamandala, Chettalli, Siddapura, Maragodu and Somwarpet. We have urged for the immediate survey of the crop loss and a letter in this regard has been forwarded to the DC. The Deputy Director of the Coffee Board in Virajpet and Ponnampet taluks has been alerted. We have also written to the CEO of Coffee Board, Jagadish, seeking a crop loss survey. An order in this regard will likely be forwarded to the district administration by the coffee board shortly,” he said.

Further, the Raitha Sangha has urged the officials not to order surveys on the basis of rainfall data. “Last year, a resurvey was conducted after the Raitha Sangha rejected the crop loss survey done on the basis of rainfall data. It is not necessary that crop loss is recorded only where the rainfall is very high. The type of soil, moisture content in the soil and shade distribution play an important role in crop loss and the survey must be done across the district irrespective of the rainfall data,” he explained. He stated that the Raitha Sangha has taken the issue seriously and will ensure that every grower who has suffered crop loss is extended compensation from the NDRF and SDRF schemes.

Meanwhile, Dr Kaverappa, the former Vice President of the Coffee Board confirmed to have written to the Coffee Board directors seeking crop loss survey across the district. “Due to the early blossom of coffee in January this year, the crop loss has been severe in the district despite deficit rainfall. The early blossoms resulted in the early development of coffee beans, which have now dropped due to heavy rainfall in a week. The production of coffee will take a hit this year and more damage is expected in the coming two months. The growers who have suffered losses must be extended compensation,” he urged.

