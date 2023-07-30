Home States Karnataka

Relieved of national role, CT Ravi from Karnataka may become BJP state chief

Giving a hint of things to come, Ravi called on former chief minister and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa and sought his blessings.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major reshuffle of its national office-bearers, BJP on Saturday ‘discharged’ senior leader from Karnataka CT Ravi from the national general secretary post. It is likely that he could be given the post of state party president in a couple of days, sources said. 

Ravi will then replace Nalinkumar Kateel, who has completed over three years of his term. In any case, a change of guard is imminent ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the sources added.

Ravi, a staunch RSS and BJP loyalist was in Tamil Nadu when he got the news of his being relieved of his national duties. He has been summoned to New Delhi on Monday. 

Giving a hint of things to come, Ravi called on the former chief minister and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa and sought his blessings. The patch-up seemed necessary, given that Ravi had issued statements against Veerashaiva-Lingayats, saying it is not the only community that can make the saffron party win.

Ravi could be the ideal choice for the party state president post as he knows every corner of the state. He also has the backing of BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, who wants to take control of the party organisation in the state ahead of the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, the sources said.

Though Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje was also a frontrunner, her proximity to Yediyurappa is a disadvantage, the source added. 

If Ravi, a Vokkaliga, is made state party president, then the Leader of the Opposition post in the Assembly will naturally go to a Veershaiva Lingayat, for which former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal are in the race. Bommai may fit the bill, as the party high command may not want two Hindutva firebrands in both the top posts, the sources said. These changes could be announced when Yediyurappa is on a foreign tour, they added.

