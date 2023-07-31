Home States Karnataka

After tweet complaint, minister helps NRI businessman set up firm in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil has extended help on behalf of the state government to a an NRI who was struggling to register a company in Bengaluru. NRI Brij Singh from the AI industry in the US, had tweeted about a delay in registering a company.

In his tweet, Singh said that he loves Bengaluru / India. “Spent two months just to try to register a co in India and it’s still not done. The problem-solution feedback loop from potential customers, Investors and even fellow founders are at a different level. Time may be coming for me to move back to the US. And I say 
this with a heavy heart,” he had tweeted.

Minister Patil immediately responded and said he was sorry to hear about Singh’s problem. “Company formation is usually done by CAs and shouldn’t take more than 15-20 days, to get it cleared by RoC (which falls under the central government and is the same for all states). However, if you have any issues I’d be happy to meet personally and get it sorted,” Patil had tweeted back. 

However, Singh responded with, “Really appreciate your reach out Sir, gives a lot of confidence to us. Things have started moving and I will reach out to your team if the need arise. Thank you again for your support.” The conversation had received a mixed response from both sides -- many had appreciated the minister’s response, while some were critical of the delay.

