Ahead of his visit to coast, CM talks to HM, DG&IGP

Siddaramaiah will also visit rain-affected areas and review the overall progress of Udupi and Mangaluru districts at their respective zilla panchayats.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is scheduled to visit Udupi on Tuesday, got a briefing from Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and DG&IGP Alok Mohan on Sunday on the voyeurism case, in which some girls allegedly filmed their college mates in the washroom at a Udupi college that has triggered a controversy.

Siddaramaiah will also visit rain-affected areas and review the overall progress of Udupi and Mangaluru districts at their respective zilla panchayats. The briefing was needed as the chief minister is visiting the two communally sensitive coastal districts.  

Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara and Alok Mohan held deliberations at an undisclosed location, sources said. Interestingly, the trio boarded the same car and went off leaving behind their convoys and escorts. Over brunch, they discussed the steps that needed to be taken as the opposition BJP  has been going after the government over the voyeurism incident. The BJP has alleged that the government is trying to appease the accused girls as they are from a minority community. 

Parameshwara has tried to contain the situation saying it was only a childish prank by youngsters and no communal or political colour should be given to it. But it gave ammunition to BJP to attack the government. A protest, led by MLA Yashpal Suvarna, was held in Udupi recently, where he attacked Parameshwara, forcing the minister to withdraw his statement.

Also, BJP social media manager Shakuntala Nataraj from Tumakuru posted derogatory comments on Twitter, alleging that the government is not taking the issue seriously.  She took the names of Siddaramaiah’s wife and daughter-in-law following which the police had arrested her. She apologised for her tweet and came out on bail.

BJP hyping Udupi case  to hide Centre’s failure over Manipur, says DCC
MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee chief K Harish Kumar alleged that the “BJP leaders are sensationalising the Udupi voyeurism case to divert people’s attention from the Centre’s failure to stop Manipur violence.” He said that since the dignity of girls was involved in the matter, the case should have been probed secretly. But BJP leaders are using the case to create unrest in the society, he alleged. Former MLC Ivan D’Souza accused Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and other BJP leaders of taking a communal turn regarding issues to reap political dividends.  

Siddu to meet ministers on SCP/TSP funds
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a meeting with his ministers belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities on Monday to frame rules concerning the utilisation of Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) funds. In his budget, the CM had promised to do away with Section 7 (D) of the Karnataka Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act 2013, to ensure that the funds are utilised exclusively for the communities and not diverted towards other development works.

RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge called on Siddaramaiah and conveyed his take on the issue as he will not be attending the meeting on Monday as he will be accompanying Industries Minister MB Patil to Chennai to sign an MoU with an iPhone manufacturing company that showed interest to invest in Karnataka, sources said. 

