Body of Karnataka youth drowned in Arasinagundi Falls traced 

UDUPI: The body of Sharath Kumar (23) of Bhadravati, Shivamogga district, who went missing after falling into Arasinagundi Falls in Kollur on July 23, was traced around 10.30 am on Sunday. Sources said the body was stuck in a small cavity in the rock.

The video of Kumar falling off a slippery rock near the falls had gone viral, forcing the district administration to restrict tourist entry to all waterfalls in the district. The body was located about 100 metres away from the spot from where he slipped. As rain receded in the last two-three days, search operations intensified and the body was traced, sources said.

Arasinagundi Falls, which is in Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary in Kollur, comes under the Kudremukh Wildlife Division. Kumar along with his friend, Gururaj, had arrived in Kollur and trekked for about six kilometres before reaching the waterfall.

The rocks near the waterfalls were slippery and trekking was prohibited due to rain. Forest department officials had not permitted trekking, but the duo went ahead regardless. Kumar was apparently posing for a reel for his social media, while Gururaj was shooting the video.

