Bommai takes on Karnataka government over flood aid

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hit out at the Karnataka government over its handling of the rain and flood situation in the state. Speaking to reporters here at Sambra airport in Belagavi, the former CM said that the government was not serious about the issue. “Hundreds of houses have collapsed in the state owing to heavy rain.

Many cattle have also died. Eleven districts are facing flood-like situations. The remaining districts are witnessing drought. Other than conducting video conferences, the CM has not taken any concrete measure to mitigate the problems faced by the people,” Bommai said, adding that Rs 10,000 each should be given as compensation to those whose houses have suffered damage, and Rs 5 lakh each to those whose houses have been damaged completely — similar to what the previous BJP government paid.

“But nothing has been done. A primary survey on crop loss and cattle deaths is yet to be undertaken. The government is not bothered about rain damage. Not a single minister has visited the flood-affected areas. Similarly, seeds and fertilizers have not been distributed to farmers in the drought-affected regions to take up alternative crops,” he said. He said those in power were only indulging in politics and trying to save their position. “The government is engaged in transfer business,” he alleged.

Bommai also alleged that the government in the state was supporting anti-social elements. “The law and order has collapsed completely. Attacks on women and the poor, murders of police officers, and attacks by police on innocent people are on the rise,” he said. On BJP’s preparations to face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bommai said, “District-wise meetings of party workers will soon commence. The state president of the BJP will be appointed soon.”



