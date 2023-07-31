Home States Karnataka

Bommai takes on Karnataka government over flood aid

Many cattle have also died. Eleven districts are facing flood-like situations. Remaining districts are witnessing drought.

Published: 31st July 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai addresses the media outside Belagavi airport on Sunday | Express

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai addresses the media outside Belagavi airport on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hit out at the Karnataka government over its handling of the rain and flood situation in the state. Speaking to reporters here at Sambra airport in Belagavi, the former CM said that the government was not serious about the issue. “Hundreds of houses have collapsed in the state owing to heavy rain.

Many cattle have also died. Eleven districts are facing flood-like situations. The remaining districts are witnessing drought. Other than conducting video conferences, the CM has not taken any concrete measure to mitigate the problems faced by the people,” Bommai said, adding that Rs 10,000 each should be given as compensation to those whose houses have suffered damage, and Rs 5 lakh each to those whose houses have been damaged completely — similar to what the previous BJP government paid.

“But nothing has been done. A primary survey on crop loss and cattle deaths is yet to be undertaken. The government is not bothered about rain damage. Not a single minister has visited the flood-affected areas. Similarly, seeds and fertilizers have not been distributed to farmers in the drought-affected regions to take up alternative crops,” he said. He said those in power were only indulging in politics and trying to save their position. “The government is engaged in transfer business,” he alleged.

Bommai also alleged that the government in the state was supporting anti-social elements. “The law and order has collapsed completely. Attacks on women and the poor, murders of police officers, and attacks by police on innocent people are on the rise,” he said. On BJP’s preparations to face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bommai said, “District-wise meetings of party workers will soon commence. The state president of the BJP will be appointed soon.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Flood situation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp