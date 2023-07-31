Fund crunch halts ambitious women’s museum project in Karnataka

Firoz Rozindar By

VIJAYAPURA: The women’s museum project on the premises of the Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University here is yet to see the light of day. While the building to house the museum — built at a cost of Rs 5 crore — was ready in 2021, the university needs Rs 1 crore more to build galleries to display the artefacts brought from across the state.

Launched nearly five years ago, the project is facing a fund shortage, delaying its inauguration. “We have already collected over 5,000 artefacts that primarily focus on the different facets of women’s life. We sent representatives to different districts to collect the artefacts. I wish to say with pride that it is going to be a one-of-its-kind museum dedicated to women in the country. We have an impressive collection, showcasing the diverse roles and contributions of women,” an informed source from the university told The New Indian Express, adding that the artefacts are presently stored in racks.

The source said that the university has written to the State Government and the Union Government’s Ministry of Culture to grant funds for the completion of the project. Besides the government, the university has also written to various companies to grant funds under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and to the Hyderabad-Karnataka Development Board.

“We are eagerly waiting for the government or any corporate company to grant the required funds which will help in completing the ambitious project. If we receive the required money, then we can complete the gallery work within four months and the museum will be ready for inauguration,” the source added.



