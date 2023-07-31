Karnataka government to reimburse bus corporations in 1st week of every month

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost two months after the launch of the Shakti scheme that offers free travel to women in non-premium state-run buses, the government has decided to reimburse the bus corporations -- the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) -- in the first week of every month.

A KSRTC official revealed that they will be getting Rs 248.30 crore for June, in the first week of August; and the amount for July will be released in September first week. After the launch of the Shakti scheme, the average daily ridership of the four bus corporations has soared. The ridership, which was hovering around 84 lakh passengers per day, has crossed one crore after the launch of the scheme. It is not only the women passengers, but the number of men travelling on buses to has increased.

While the state budget had reserved Rs 2,800 crore for the Shakti scheme, the bus corporations were not reimbursed. Even Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had said the bus corporations will not be pushed into financial crisis and will be reimbursed based on the total ticket value generated by the zero tickets issued to women.

“The government has reserved Rs 2,800 crore for the Shakti scheme in the budget. As the scheme started on June 11, we feel this amount is likely to be sufficient till the end of this financial year,” the official said.

Asked if the cash-strapped bus corporations wish to get the amount in advance, the official said, “Only after we submit to the government the cost of the Shakti scheme, they can reimburse it.

The ridership has increased, and so has the revenue of the bus corporation. We expected that the scheme will be a hit, but did not expect a response of this scale. This sudden jump is expected, as there will always be euphoria around such schemes. We are keeping a watch on the number of passengers under the Shakti scheme. With the current number of passengers, on average, the bus corporations need around Rs 400 crore per month for the scheme.”

