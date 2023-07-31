Home States Karnataka

Kodagu rallyist emerges second overall in Rainforest Challenge India

The Rainforest Challenge India is among the top five toughest motor spots in the world and the rally was held from July 22 to July 29.

Chethan Chengappa teamed up as a co-driver with rallyist Anand V Manjooran and finished second overall. (Photo|Special arrangement)

MADIKERI: A spirited rallyist from Kodagu has finished second overall in the Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India rally held at South Goa recently. Chethan Chengappa, who joined in as a co-driver alongside a Kerala rallyist, came second overall despite complexities. 

The Rainforest Challenge India is among the top five toughest motor spots in the world and the rally was held from July 22 to July 29. The RFC recorded 21 participants from across the country.

Chethan Chengappa teamed up as a co-driver with rallyist Anand V Manjooran and finished second overall and second in category, despite the various breakdowns of the vehicle they were driving. The duo were supported by JK Tyres Motor Sports and Vamcy Merla Sports Foundation (VMSF).  

The highlight of their win was when Chetan took over the wheels and drove in reverse gear for nearly 3.5 km.

“The RFC has 26 stages and the terrain is really tough. In the twilight zone, the main gearbox of our jeep broke down. At this time, I took over the wheel and drove 3.5 km in reverse gear to finish the stage,” recalled Chethan.

He added that the rally was extremely tough due to incessant rainfall in Goa this year. “In one of the stages where we had to cross a river, our jeep got stuck. I took over the wheels and we finished second overall,” he explained. Chethan has been an active rallyist and he has participated in the RFC India six times. He has won five times in the rally – thrice as overall champion and finished second overall two times. 

