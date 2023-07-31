Home States Karnataka

Not an aspirant for BJP state president role, says Ravi

A day after being dropped as national general secretary during a reshuffle, senior BJP leader CT Ravi on Sunday said he is not an aspirant for the post of Karnataka state president.

Published: 31st July 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after being dropped as national general secretary during a reshuffle, senior BJP leader CT Ravi on Sunday said he is not an aspirant for the post of Karnataka state president.
Ravi told reporters that the president’s role comes with a lot of responsibility. “I am not an aspirant. Party leaders and the high command will decide about it,” he added. 

Asked why he was divested of his national role, Ravi said power is not permanent. “I started working as booth-level president 35 years ago. I have worked in various posts given by the party and played many roles in my political career. I was national general secretary for two years and 10 months. Now I am not in that post, but I will work as an ordinary party worker,” he said. 

Ravi is expected to meet the party high command on August 2 in New Delhi. On that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be meeting MPs from Karnataka.  A Vokkaliga leader, Ravi lost the assembly election from Chikkamagaluru this year, but the buzz now is that he will be given the state president’s post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP CT Ravi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp