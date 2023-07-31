Not an aspirant for BJP state president role, says Ravi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after being dropped as national general secretary during a reshuffle, senior BJP leader CT Ravi on Sunday said he is not an aspirant for the post of Karnataka state president.

Ravi told reporters that the president’s role comes with a lot of responsibility. “I am not an aspirant. Party leaders and the high command will decide about it,” he added.

Asked why he was divested of his national role, Ravi said power is not permanent. “I started working as booth-level president 35 years ago. I have worked in various posts given by the party and played many roles in my political career. I was national general secretary for two years and 10 months. Now I am not in that post, but I will work as an ordinary party worker,” he said.

Ravi is expected to meet the party high command on August 2 in New Delhi. On that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be meeting MPs from Karnataka. A Vokkaliga leader, Ravi lost the assembly election from Chikkamagaluru this year, but the buzz now is that he will be given the state president’s post.

