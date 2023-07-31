Over 7 lakh flowers to go into Vidhana Soudha replica

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Independence Day Flower Show at Lalbagh around the corner, preparations for it are already underway. Over 10 lakh flowers will be used to build the replicas of Vidhana Soudha and Shivapura Sathyagraha Soudha for the show.

With the Horticulture Department getting ready for its 214th Lalbagh Flower Show, about 50 workers have been deployed day and night to work on installations for the central theme -- ‘Kengal Hanumantaiah’, the former chief minister credited with building Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, and the Shivapura Sathyagraha Soudha.

According to Joint Director of Lalbagh, Dr M Jagadeesha, as a mark of respect to the former CM and his contribution, a replica of Vidhana Soudha is being built at the Glass House. “Two lakh chrysanthemums and 5.2 lakh roses will be used to make the Vidhana Soudha replica and 3 lakh chrysanthemums will be used to make the Shivapura Sathyagraha Soudha,” said Jagadeesha.

He further added that this time, the flower show will be held for 12 days, starting from August 4. Six days later, about 3.6 lakh flowers used for the Vidhana Soudha replica will be replaced by fresh flowers. Similarly, 1.75 lakh chrysanthemums used for the Shivapura Sathyagraha Soudha will be replaced with fresh flowers on August 10.

Apart from this theme, a small replica of gold blocks and wooden and iron cast boxes from Bharat Gold Mines Limited from Kolar Gold Fields will be put up, as it was Hanumantaiah who gave shape to the mine area after the British exited from India in 1947.

Meanwhile, the flowers and plants for the show are being sourced from the Nilgiris, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and other parts of Kerala. There are 13 committees responsible for the show. Elaborate security arrangements will be made, with police, home guards and KSRP platoons being deployed. Ample parking arrangements will be made in the surroundings of Lalbagh. For the 12-day show, the government has allocated Rs 2.5 crore.

