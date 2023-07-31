Ramalinga to have second meet with pvt unions on July 31

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the first meeting with representatives of the private bus, auto and cab operators failed to reach a consensus, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has called a second meeting with them on Monday.

Citing the loss of revenue incurred by them after the rollout of the Shakti scheme, private transport associations had called for a Bengaluru bandh on July 27. However, the stir was put on hold as Reddy, following the first meeting on July 24, assured that all their problems would be addressed.

The first meeting where all the unions met together ended up in-fighting among the private transport unions since the problems faced by the auto drivers were different from that faced by cab and bus operators. Keeping this in mind, Reddy has called the second meeting this time, individually with each of them. He will be meeting auto drivers and owners from 11 am to 12 pm, followed by cab operators (12 pm to 1 pm), and from 1 pm to 2 pm, he will meet private bus operators.

The major demand of private bus operators is to extend the Shakti scheme to private buses, and that they are paid by the government like how bus corporations are being paid, based on the ticket fare of women passengers. Auto unions have urged the government to pay Rs 10,000 per month to the autos for the alleged loss in their revenues to the Shakti scheme.

The meeting is crucial as the private transport unions under the banner -- Federation of Karnataka Private Transport Associations -- have given an ultimatum to the government till August 10 to address their concerns, failing which they will go ahead with the protest, which is likely to affect lakhs of passengers who rely on private transport for the commute.

BENGALURU: After the first meeting with representatives of the private bus, auto and cab operators failed to reach a consensus, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has called a second meeting with them on Monday. Citing the loss of revenue incurred by them after the rollout of the Shakti scheme, private transport associations had called for a Bengaluru bandh on July 27. However, the stir was put on hold as Reddy, following the first meeting on July 24, assured that all their problems would be addressed. The first meeting where all the unions met together ended up in-fighting among the private transport unions since the problems faced by the auto drivers were different from that faced by cab and bus operators. Keeping this in mind, Reddy has called the second meeting this time, individually with each of them. He will be meeting auto drivers and owners from 11 am to 12 pm, followed by cab operators (12 pm to 1 pm), and from 1 pm to 2 pm, he will meet private bus operators.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The major demand of private bus operators is to extend the Shakti scheme to private buses, and that they are paid by the government like how bus corporations are being paid, based on the ticket fare of women passengers. Auto unions have urged the government to pay Rs 10,000 per month to the autos for the alleged loss in their revenues to the Shakti scheme. The meeting is crucial as the private transport unions under the banner -- Federation of Karnataka Private Transport Associations -- have given an ultimatum to the government till August 10 to address their concerns, failing which they will go ahead with the protest, which is likely to affect lakhs of passengers who rely on private transport for the commute.