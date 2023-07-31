Home States Karnataka

Tomatoes worth Rs 21 lakh shipped from Kolar to Jaipur go missing

Munireddy of Sree Venkateshwara Traders told TNIE that he and AG Traders had sent 735 crates, with 15 kg each, in a truck to three traders in Jaipur.

A vendor sorts tomatoes at Azadpur Mandi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR:  As tomato prices keep soaring, over 11 tonnes of the vegetable worth Rs 21 lakh, being transported from Kolar to Jaipur, has gone missing. Kolar SP M Narayan told The New Indian Express that a case has been registered with the Kolar town police based on a complaint filed by trader Munireddy.

Munireddy of Sree Venkateshwara Traders told TNIE that he and AG Traders had sent 735 crates, with 15 kg each, in a truck to three traders in Jaipur. He said he had purchased each crate of tomato at Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,150 and had loaded the crates on July 27 afternoon. 

The driver’s number, the vehicle registration number and other details were shared with the Jaipur traders. He and the Jaipur traders were tracking the consignment regularly. The truck was scheduled to reach Jaipur at 11 pm on July 29. But from late Saturday evening, the driver could not be contacted and even the GPS tracker on the truck did not show any movement, he said.

Ryots guard tomatoes through night

Immediately, the information was passed on to the truck owner, and the Jaipur traders too tried to contact the driver and trace the movement of the vehicle, but were not successful, he added. The owner of the vehicle and representatives from the two Kolar traders have headed to Jaipur to trace the vehicle.

This is not the first such incident. Earlier this month, tomatoes worth Rs 2 lakh being transported in a jeep from Bengaluru to Kolar had been stolen. Farmers in the district, where tomato is grown on vast tracts, are guarding their produce throughout the night as there is a fear of miscreants stealing crates loaded with the vegetable. They have put up tents near their farms and are on guard duty over the last few days. Kolar town Inspector Harish said policemen have been posted near the APMC yard to guard the pricey tomatoes.

