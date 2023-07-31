Home States Karnataka

Writing letter to CM no crime: Congress MLA Patil 

They became ministers only because our government came to power. The ministers should know that they did not descend from above.”

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  If the way Congress senior MLA from Aland BR Patil hit out at the reported “unfair” treatment of party MLAs by some cabinet ministers is any indication, then it is evident that the Congress government is facing a bitter internal feud between party MLAs and ministers.

Patil told The New Indian Express, “The government came to power only because 135 of us (party MLAs) won the election. They became ministers only because our government came to power. The ministers should know that they did not descend from above.”

Taking a dig at the ministers’ conduct with legislators, he said, “If my self-respect is hurt, I will resign from my post and quit. That’s how I am going to protest.” But he did not mention the names of the ministers he was upset with and said he does not like to comment on it.

On reports that the MLAs tendered an apology for writing the letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against the cabinet ministers, Patil said he never apologised nor he would do such a thing. “Is writing letters to the CM (against ministers) a crime? I don’t think it is a crime. It is our democratic right to write letters. There is democracy prevailing in the party.’’ Patil said he was not aware who were the MLAs who apologised, but he did not. 

Recently, Siddaramaiah held a Congress Legislature Party meeting to set the house in order after the party MLAs wrote a letter to him complaining against some cabinet ministers.

