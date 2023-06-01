Home States Karnataka

Australian High Commissioner envoy to meet Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar 

Meanwhile, he will also be meeting with former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who had been a part of the Australia-India Youth Dialogue.

Outgoing Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farell . (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Outgoing Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farell will be meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during his visit to Bengaluru on June 1-2.

The high commissioner is concluding his three-and-a-half-year term in office. On Thursday and Friday, he will be meeting with both the chief minister and deputy chief minister to congratulate them on forming the new government, as well as further collaborations in Karnataka, including the opening of the new Consulate General in Bengaluru.

“Australia-India ties are at a historic high, cemented by the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Australia, and by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to India in March. We are eagerly anticipating the opening of our new Consulate General in Bengaluru, which will connect Australian businesses to India’s booming digital economy and innovation ecosystem, and reinforce our growing links in education,  science and technology,” O’Farell said.

