Didn’t discuss my position in government: Jagadish Shettar

Published: 01st June 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jagadish Shettar

Former BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Former CM Jagadish Shettar denied that he discussed either Congress giving him a position in the government or making him a candidate for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections with KPCC chief and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who called on him here on Wednesday.

After the meeting with Shivakumar, Shettar told the media, “Neither I placed any demand, nor Shivakumar spoke anything of it.” However, Shivakumar was happy with the party’s performance in North Karnataka in the Assembly polls and hailed his efforts in ensuring the victory of party candidates, he added.

On rewarding him with any position, the six-time MLA said, “The party has realised that it has gained with my entry into the party and Shivakumar too acknowledged that. The party will certainly take a decision on using my potential in the coming days. It will not be discussed further.”

Stating that their discussion centred around preparing for the rural local body and parliamentary elections, Shettar said he gave some suggestions on facing these polls by strengthening the party. Shivakumar responded positively and more discussions will be held in Bengaluru in the coming days, he added.

