Home States Karnataka

Enforcement Directorate heat on Surana Group, Rs 124 crore assets attached 

ED earlier attached properties valued at Rs 124.95 crore (approx). Now, the total attachment in the case stands at Rs 248.98 crore.

Published: 01st June 2023 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 78 immovable properties and 16 movable properties valued approximately at Rs 124 crore in the possession of various persons and entities linked to the Chennai-based Surana Group of Companies, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with three cases of bank fraud involving Rs  3,986 crore of principal outstanding amount to public sector banks.

ED earlier attached properties valued at Rs 124.95 crore (approx). Now, the total attachment in the case stands at Rs 248.98 crore.

The Central agency, which had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of three FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Bengaluru against Surana Industries Limited & Others, Surana Power Limited & Others and  Surana Corporation Limited & Others, had arrested four persons in July 2022.

“Investigations revealed that these three companies defrauded the banks by floating a web of shell companies wherein they appointed its employees/relatives as directors/proprietors/partners and indulged in paper transactions with them without actual movement of goods, the credit capital of the banks were round tripped/layered to the personal accounts of the promoters of the company by projecting the bank funds as unsecured loans from their associate shell companies and same funds were then subsequently infused in the main group companies as part of the promoters contribution to enhance the drawing power limits. Further, some of the diverted funds were used to purchase movable/immovable properties in the names of various benami persons/companies,” an official release stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surana Group Money Laundering PMLA bank fraud Enforcement Directorate
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp