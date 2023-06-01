Foxconn to begin manufacturing iPhone units in Bengaluru by April 2024: Minister MB Patil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, a key Apple supplier, will start manufacturing iPhones in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru by April 2024, Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said on Thursday.

"The identified 300 acres of land at ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) of Devanahalli would be handed over by July 1. Along with this, the government would ensure providing five MLD of water, quality power supply, road connectivity, and other infrastructure facilities," Patil told reporters after the Foxconn delegation led by George Chu met him in Bengaluru.

The minister said they have asked the company to provide the details of the skill sets it seeks in employees and steps will be taken to facilitate training programmes for eligible candidates to make them employable.

The new government has speeded up the process of the Rs. 13,600 crore project which is expected to create 50,000 jobs, he said.

The Taiwan-based global company has already paid 30% of the cost of the land (Rs. 90 crores) to KIADB. It has set the goal to complete the project in three faces and has set a target of manufacturing 20 million units (2 crore units) annually from the plant after the completion of three phases, said a statement issued from the Industries Minister’s office on Thursday.

