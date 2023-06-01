Home States Karnataka

IAF Kiran trainer's aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject out safely

The training aircraft, which took off from the air force station in Bengaluru crashed this morning at Bhogapura village.

Published: 01st June 2023 02:54 PM

IAF Kiran trainer's aircraft, plane crash

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Bhogapura village at Chamarajanagar district on Thursday afternoon. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

CHAMARAJANAGAR: A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in an open field at a village in the district on Thursday.

However, two pilots on board the aircraft ejected safely before the crash.

Tejpal and Bhumika sustained minor injuries, district officials said.

No casualties were reported.

According to IAF, the pilots were on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred.

A court of inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of accident.

"A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF tweeted.

Senior district officials and an IAF team reached the spot.

