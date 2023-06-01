Lokayukta cops raid 15 government officials, unearth assets worth crores in Karnataka

By IANS

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police raided 57 houses, offices and other premises of 15 government officials across the state on Wednesday and reportedly unearthed assets worth several crores of rupees. Special teams of the Lokayukta police launched the operation early in the morning and continued it till late in the evening.

In Bengaluru city, the teams raided the offices and residences of HJ Ramesh, chief engineer, Bescom Corporate Office, and TV Narayanappa, deputy director, Factories. A team from Bengaluru rural district Lokayukta police raided SD Rangaswamy, secretary, Kittaganahalli gram panchayat. Sources said 10 places linked to Ramesh were raided and movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 5.6 crore were unearthed.

“A four-wheeler, a two-wheeler, gold and silver articles, financial investments, imported liquor and household articles valued at Rs 1.4 crore were found. Besides, documents related to a plot in the Aerospace Sector of Hitech Defence & Aerospace Park Industrial Area in Devanahalli, another at II Stage, Sompura, Dabaspet, and a house under construction at BEML Layout in Basaveshwaranagar, all estimated at Rs 4.20 crore were found,” an official said. A team that raided Narayanappa found household articles worth Rs 22.5 lakh and immovable assets valued at Rs 2.36 crore. “A site at Judicial Layout in Hejjala, a house at Vijayanagar, two houses at KR Puram and 10 acres at Mulbagal in Kolar district were found,” the official said.

In Mandya, the sleuths raided five places linked to Pramod Kumar NG, executive engineer, BBMP, South Division. In Mysuru, the sleuths raided the chief accounts officer of Mysuru Urban Development Authority N Muttu, assistant executive engineer of MUDA A Nagesh and J Mahesh, superintendent engineer, DC (Development), Mysuru City Corporation.

In Chamarajanagar, raids were conducted at three places linked to M Shivashankara Murthy, senior sub-registrar, Nanjangud. The other officials, who were raided, are Shankara Naik (junior engineer, RDPR Engineering Sub-Division, Shikaripura; K Prashanth (senior engineer, Karnataka Neeravari Nigama Ltd, Upper Tunga Project Zone, Shivamogga); BR Kumar (labour officer, Manipal, Udupi); AM Niranjan (senior geologist, Vikasa Soudha, Bengaluru); Vagish (project engineer, Nirmithi Kendra, Haveri Sub-Division, Ranebennur); Jaranappa M Chincholikar (executive engineer, Karnataka Road Infrastructure Development Ltd, Koppal); and CN Murthy (executive engineer, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board), Mysuru).

