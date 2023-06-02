Home States Karnataka

After Karnataka Assembly poll rout, BSP prepares for LS success 

BSP-Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddarth held a meeting with the BSP’s Karnataka unit leaders here on Thursday, where he said that following the Karnataka Assembly election results, a district-wise post-poll survey will be carried out to assess the party’s weaknesses, and accordingly preparations be made for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Siddarth attacked the Congress, saying that the party had denied opportunities to Dalits and Muslims who voted for it. “But the party did not make leaders from these communities the deputy CM,” he added.

He further added that following the defeat of the BSP in Karnataka, the state leadership of the party has changed its approach and now works at the grassroots in areas such as Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Hassan, Vijayapura, Raichur, Kalaburagi, and Bidar.

“We will hold small meetings frequently and will build alliances in all 28 Lok Sabha segments based on caste and population,” he said, adding that the decision will depend on the direction of BSP supremo Mayawati.

