Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express likely by July

HUBBALLI: After missing March 2023 deadline for starting services of Vande Bharat Express train between Dharwad and Bengaluru, the Railway Ministry has now decided to formally launch the semi-high-speed train in the month of July. This assurance was given by Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav himself.

Vaishnav had inaugurated the redeveloped Dharwad railway station and the third entry to Hubballi railway station in October last year when he announced the launch of the Vande Bharat train to the state capital from the twin cities by March end. But pending line-electrification and doubling work along the route, the deadline could not be met.

However, the line-doubling work were completed in March and line-electrification is in its final stage. “90 per cent of electrification work is completed but some mandatory technical checking, tower wagon checking in particular, are pending,” said South Western Railway chief public relations officer, Anessh Hegde.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, who met the railway minister on Wednesday, said that Vaishnav has assured him that the train will be launched next month.

