Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express likely by July

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, who met the railway minister on Wednesday, said that Vaishnav  has assured him that the  train  will be launched next month.

Published: 02nd June 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat trains are being made at the manufacturing facility of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), in Chennai.(PTI)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya  
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: After missing March 2023 deadline for starting services of Vande Bharat Express train between Dharwad and Bengaluru, the Railway Ministry has now decided to formally launch the semi-high-speed train in the month of July. This assurance was given by Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav himself.

Vaishnav had inaugurated the redeveloped Dharwad railway station and the third entry to Hubballi railway station in October last year when he announced the launch of the Vande Bharat train to the state capital from the twin cities by March end. But pending line-electrification and doubling work along the route, the deadline could not be met.

However, the line-doubling work were completed in March and line-electrification  is in its final stage. “90 per cent of electrification work is completed but some mandatory technical checking, tower wagon checking in particular, are pending,” said South Western Railway chief public relations officer, Anessh Hegde.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, who met the railway minister on Wednesday, said that Vaishnav  has assured him that the  train  will be launched next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp