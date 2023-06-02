Home States Karnataka

‘Moral policing’: 3 boys beaten up by right-wing activists at Someshwar beach in Mangaluru

The boys, who hail from Kannur and Kasargod in Kerala were with their friends, three girls belonging to a different faith were allegedly assaulted by four to five activists.

Published: 02nd June 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Moral Policing

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a case of ‘moral policing’, right-wing activists allegedly beat up three boys who were with three girls belonging to a different faith at Someshwar beach near Mangaluru on Thursday evening.
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain said the boys, who hail from Kannur and Kasargod, came to meet the girls, who are studying in a private medical college in the city. 

They went to Someshwar Beach in the evening when four to five activists questioned them and allegedly assaulted the boys. Soon the control room was alerted and a police team reached the spot. By then, the activists had left the beach.

He said the girls also hail from Kerala. Stating that a case has been registered, he hoped that the accused will be arrested soon.

This is the first moral policing case from Dakshina Kannada after the Congress came to power last month. This assumes significance as the party had promised to ban organisations that take law into their hands and put an end to moral policing.

Sources said the injured students have been admitted to a private hospital at Deralakatte near here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moral policing
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp