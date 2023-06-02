‘Moral policing’: 3 boys beaten up by right-wing activists at Someshwar beach in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a case of ‘moral policing’, right-wing activists allegedly beat up three boys who were with three girls belonging to a different faith at Someshwar beach near Mangaluru on Thursday evening.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain said the boys, who hail from Kannur and Kasargod, came to meet the girls, who are studying in a private medical college in the city.

They went to Someshwar Beach in the evening when four to five activists questioned them and allegedly assaulted the boys. Soon the control room was alerted and a police team reached the spot. By then, the activists had left the beach.

He said the girls also hail from Kerala. Stating that a case has been registered, he hoped that the accused will be arrested soon.

This is the first moral policing case from Dakshina Kannada after the Congress came to power last month. This assumes significance as the party had promised to ban organisations that take law into their hands and put an end to moral policing.

Sources said the injured students have been admitted to a private hospital at Deralakatte near here.

