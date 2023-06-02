Home States Karnataka

Moral policing: Five Hindutva activists, including one minor held for 'beating' youths in Mangaluru

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police have arrested five Hindutva activists including a minor in connection with 'moral policing' that occurred at Someshwar beach on the outskirts of the city.

The arrested persons have been identified as Yathish from Bastipadpu, Sachin, Suhan and Akhil from Talapady.

Three teams have been formed to nab other suspects and the arrested persons have been booked for rioting and attempted murder.

Mangaluru city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain who visited Ullal station on Friday morning told media persons that a few more suspects are to be arrested and three teams are working on it.

"We will make sure such cases do not reoccur and security is increased in public places. Steps will be taken for effective police patrolling and picketing. Police presence will be increased on beaches and our personnel will go on rounds in beaches and other public places," he said.

Three students of a private college in Mangaluru- Ashiq, Mujeeb and Jafar Sharif were hanging out with their female friends at Someshwar beach on Thursday.

At 7.20 pm, a group of 10 to 15 people came and asked for their names and identity cards.

The accused later abused and beat up three men with sticks, belts, and stones allegedly for being in the company of women of different faiths.

The police patrol team rushed to the spot and shifted all the victims to the hospital. All 6 victims hail from Kerala.

