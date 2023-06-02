Home States Karnataka

No intention to wage war or hate TN: Karnataka deputy CM on Mekedatu row

A day after the TN government took exception to his remarks on giving priority to the implementation of the project, Shivakumar on Thursday said there is no need for apprehensions.

Published: 02nd June 2023

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/VELLORE: Karnataka has no intentions of getting into a confrontation with Tamil Nadu over the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, and the issue needs to be resolved amicably, said Deputy CM and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar.

A day after the TN government took exception to his remarks on giving priority to the implementation of the project, Shivakumar on Thursday said there is no need for apprehensions as the project will not have any adverse impact on Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka plans to build a reservoir with a storage capacity of 67 TMC across Cauvery at Mekedatu, around 100 km from Bengaluru. He said after the Congress’ padayatra (in February 2022) demanding implementation of the project, the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government had allocated `1,000 crore in the budget.

“We have no intention to wage a war or hate Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding the project in Karnataka will also help Tamil Nadu. “We have to resolve it amicably to help farmers and provide drinking water,” he said.

Shivakumar said the water to be released to TN has already been fixed and they have to help farmers (of both states) in the Cauvery basin. Storage of water, providing drinking water to Bengaluru, and having an energy generation unit (at Mekedatu reservoir) will not have any impact on Tamil Nadu, he added.

Minister for Water Resources says:

“The issue was not raised during the tribunal proceedings or in the Supreme Court’s verdict, which determined the water allocation for Tamil Nadu from Cauvery. Cauvery dispute extends beyond Mekedatu. Regardless of whether Karnataka deputy CM engages with the TN government or any other party, it is important to note that I have been involved in the Cauvery issue for 30 years,” he said, adding TN remains steadfast in its commitment to the cause.

