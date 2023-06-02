Release water from Maharashtra dams to tide over scarcity: Siddu to Shinde 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In view of possible drinking water scarcity in parts of North Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde to release at least 5 tmcft of water into the Krishna and Bhima rivers from its reservoirs.

In a letter dated May 31, Siddaramaiah informed Shinde that parts of northern districts of Karnataka are likely to witness water shortage affecting people and cattle in the next few weeks.

Karnataka government had recently written to Maharashtra government seeking the release of 6tmcft of water — 3tcmft each into the Krishna and Bhima.

Maharashtra, however, released 1tmcft in the first week of May. Siddaramaiah appealed to Shinde to release the remaining 5tcmft of water at the earliest. He suggested to Shinde to release 2tmcft into the Krishna from Varna and Koyna reservoirs and 3tmcft into Bhima from Ujjani reservoir.

For the last several years, Karnataka has been depending on water released from Maharashtra to tackle the water crisis in parts of North Karnataka. On several occasions, the Maharashtra government failed to release water on time even as the crisis worsened in the dry belts of the region. Both the states’ authorities have met several times to enter into an agreement for sharing of water from either side during the summer months but failed to arrive at a consensus.

BELAGAVI: In view of possible drinking water scarcity in parts of North Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde to release at least 5 tmcft of water into the Krishna and Bhima rivers from its reservoirs. In a letter dated May 31, Siddaramaiah informed Shinde that parts of northern districts of Karnataka are likely to witness water shortage affecting people and cattle in the next few weeks. Karnataka government had recently written to Maharashtra government seeking the release of 6tmcft of water — 3tcmft each into the Krishna and Bhima.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Maharashtra, however, released 1tmcft in the first week of May. Siddaramaiah appealed to Shinde to release the remaining 5tcmft of water at the earliest. He suggested to Shinde to release 2tmcft into the Krishna from Varna and Koyna reservoirs and 3tmcft into Bhima from Ujjani reservoir. For the last several years, Karnataka has been depending on water released from Maharashtra to tackle the water crisis in parts of North Karnataka. On several occasions, the Maharashtra government failed to release water on time even as the crisis worsened in the dry belts of the region. Both the states’ authorities have met several times to enter into an agreement for sharing of water from either side during the summer months but failed to arrive at a consensus.