Sidelining Yediyurappa cost BJP election, says seer  

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU : Sri Veera Someshwara Shivacharya Swami of Balehonnur Rambhapuri Mutt has cited the alleged sidelining of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, as the reason for BJP’s poll debacle in the recently concluded Assembly election.

Delivering a lecture at the coronation ceremony of the new pontiff to the Hulikere Doddamutt in Kadur taluk on Wednesday, the seer alleged that Yediyurappa built the party at the grassroots level and ensured that the BJP rose to the seat of power in Vidhana Soudha, but party top brass failed to understand his contribution.

“Though Yediyurappa had been the CM on several occasions, he was not allowed to complete his term even once. He was dethroned in the middle of his term. This resulted in the BJP losing in the election,” the seer opined.

“When Siddaramaiah was the CM in his first term, he tried to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community for political mileage. Later, he repented and was convinced of the reason for the party’s setback.

As he responded to the feelings of the community this time, people elected the Congress to power,” the pontiff claimed. Leaders like Lakshman Savadi and Jagadish Shettar were denied tickets by the BJP, compelling them to joined the Congress. Both should be given positions in the government, he stated.

