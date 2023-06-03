200 units of power free in Karnataka, but with several riders 

Home States Karnataka

200 units of free power can be availed from July 1 by households whose average power consumption is below 200 units.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s guarantee of providing up to 200 units of free power can be availed from July 1 by households whose average power consumption is below 200 units. Another condition is that free power will not be more than 10 per cent of the average monthly consumption over last 12 months.  If the average power consumption is 50 units, the consumer will get free power up to 55 units. However, the consumer will have to pay the additional amount if the power consumption is above 55 units, explained an official.  

“But free 200 unit power does not mean no bills. The consumer will have pay fixed charges, which is mandatory. The government has studied the Delhi model, but has not replicated it. It is a new model for Karnataka. Punjab also has a different model,” the official said. 

“If the power consumption is above 200 units, then the consumer will have to pay the entire bill. Such a consumer does not need any benefit as he is able to pay the bill. Hence, he should give his free power for the needy,” the official added.

According to the state government’s calculation, there are 2.14 crore power consumers in Karnataka and the average power consumption per household is an average of 53-54 units. This scheme will help 96 per cent consumers, said an official. Around four per cent of the consumers, whose average monthly consumption is above 200 units, will continue to pay the power bill. 

Power expert M G Prabhakar said the introduction of riders now shows that this is not a guarantee scheme. “The government had not done the calculation before making the announcement. Implementing the 200 units free power to all can be done by giving more thrust on solar energy, where there will be no need to buy power.”

