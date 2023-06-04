29-year-old man kills second wife, tries to cover up crime in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old man was arrested for murdering his second wife and falsifying it as unnatural death in Mohan Kumar Nagar, in Yeshwanthpur. The accused assaulted her to death around 2 am on Thursday and tried to mislead the authorities by shifting her to a hospital claiming that she fell unconscious.

Since the victim was declared brought dead, the police registered a case of unnatural death. After the postmortem report revealed that the victim had been murdered, the police interrogated Kumar, during which he confessed to strangling her. The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

The accused, Sharath Kumar (29), and the victim, Priya (19), met while working at a mall on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road. They got married later and stayed at a rented house in Mohan Kumar Nagar. When Priya discovered that her husband was already married and has three children, she started harassing him for visiting them, which provoked Kumar, leading to her murder.

The house owner contacted Priya’s mother Usha (38), who stays at Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, saying Priya was unconscious. When she asked Kumar what happened, he said he found Priya sleeping when he returned home at night.

