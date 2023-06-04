Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt issues order on 10 kg of free foodgrains

The state has been distributing 5 kg of grains free of cost additionally to a beneficiary.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces the implementation of Congress’ five guarantees after a cabinet meeting in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Saturday issued an order with regard to the implementation of the guarantee providing 10 kg of free foodgrains to each member of a BPL family, effective from July 1.

This is in view of the ‘Anna Bhagya’ guarantee promised by Congress to the people ahead of Assembly polls. In fact, under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), the Centre has been distributing 35 kg of foodgrains to each family that has AAY cards and 5 kg of grains per head, as per the National Food Security Act.

The state has been distributing 5 kg of grains free of cost added to a beneficiary. Now, it has been ordered that 1 kg of rice be distributed free of cost, and in total, 10 kg of grains for every member of a family, following the decision at the recent cabinet meeting. Beneficiaries under AAY and BPL cardholders are eligible. 

