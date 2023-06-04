Moral policing: Bond execution to maintain peace for prescribed time in Karnataka made must

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In order to check moral policing, city police will start booking all those involved in such cases in the last five years under Sections 107 and 110.

While Section 107 authorises a magistrate, in case of emergency when breach of peace is imminent, to order the accused to agree to a bond that asks him to maintain peace for the prescribed time, Section 110 mandates security for good behaviour by habitual offenders.

Hitherto, those accused of moral policing were only booked for rioting and hurt which allowed them to get away easily. Now, execution of bonds worth tens of thousands of rupees will act as an effective deterrent against moral policing.

This comes close on the heels of seven right wing activists assaulting three men at Someshwar Beach near Mangaluru a few days ago. The ruling Congress has promised that it will go after right wing activists who take law into their hands.

City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain said only preventive cases were booked against many people accused of moral policing in the past. Police will start booking such cases against all those involved in moral policing in the last five years.

“This is to deter people from indulging in moral policing in future. If the accused commits a breach during the bond period of one year, then the bond will be forfeited,” he said.

The commissioner said patrolling will be intensified or police personnel will be deployed between 5 pm and 10 pm at malls, beaches and other places to prevent moral policing.

Meanwhile, the seven people arrested for moral policing at Someshwar Beach have been remanded in judicial custody till June 14.

