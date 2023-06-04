Home States Karnataka

Odisha train crash: No deaths from Karnataka in SMVT-Howrah and Coramandal Express

Since the derailment happened in unreserved coaches, it will take some time to ascertain the identity of passengers as there are no details, it said.

Published: 04th June 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The identity of many of the 288 victims on the SMVT-Howrah and Coramandal Express and the 800 admitted at various hospitals are yet to be known. South Western Railway official statement said, “No deaths on SMVT-Howrah Express. Only one grievous injury while 33 sustained minor injuries.”  None from Karnataka, it added.

Actor Preetham Makkihaali and his pilgrimage group on board S6 and S7 coaches of the SMVT-Howrah train told TNIE, “I found at least 20 bodies lying on the tracks.”  

Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, of Karnataka Disaster Management Authority, who accompanied Labour Minister Santosh Lad to the accident site and four hospitals, said, “As per my knowledge, there were 263 deaths. The demarcation of who died on which train is yet to be made.”

