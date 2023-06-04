Home States Karnataka

‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme providing financial assistance to youth only for Kannadigas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The State Government on Saturday issued guidelines for implementing the ‘Yuva Nidhi scheme’ to provide financial assistance to unemployed youth. It is one of the five guarantees that the Congress had announced in the run-up to the elections and on Friday, the state government announced the details of the roll-out. 

Kannadigas (domicile of Karnataka), who have not got a job six months after completing their degrees or diplomas in 2022-23 will be eligible for monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively for two years. It will be stopped if they get a job within two years, and those who fail to provide correct information about their employment status will be penalised, the government warned. 

Those who enrol for their higher education, those getting apprentice salary, and those working in the government or private sector are not eligible for the scheme. Those who are self-employed by taking loans under state and central schemes or banks are also ineligible, the notification stated.

