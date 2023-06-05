Appalling backwardness on Bengaluru outskirts, says Karnataka Forest Minister Khandre

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC working president and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre told TNIE in an exclusive interview, “The man-animal conflict has claimed two lives in a highly vulnerable zone in the Bannerghatta-Kanakapura area which is on the periphery of Bengaluru. Today (Sunday), I visited the families of the deceased -- Kalaiah and Veerabhadra, who were killed by elephants -- and gave cheques of Rs 15 lakh each.”

He said, “The families of the deceased, who worked as guards at mango orchards, had no Aadhaar cards or bank accounts. Their children are not enrolled in schools. This level of backwardness in a place so close to the capital city is appalling. I have spoken to revenue officials, the tahsildar and others. I have also informed DK Suresh, who is the area MP. I suggested that the families deposit the money in a fixed deposit in a bank and use the interest.’’

On the man-animal conflict which is a perennial problem in Karnataka where herds of elephants stay in farms and estates for months because of lack of fodder in forests, the minister said he is aware of the problem. “Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Mysuru districts have been affected by this. Sometimes it is elephants and at other times it is leopards and tigers. I have ordered that two more quick response teams, in addition to the existing five, be constituted to deal with the problem.”

Khandre said barricades using rails are being put up around forests and around half of the work is complete. There is a proposal to put up solar fencing which is also under progress. All solutions will be looked into, he added.

On widening of roads from 6 metre to 22 metre and linear projects causing havoc in the fragile Western Ghats, Khandre said he will hold meetings with forest officials to ensure that rules and regulations are followed and the damage to environment is minimised. On many promises that the party had made in its manifesto on ecology and environment, he said all the promises will be fulfilled.

