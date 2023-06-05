Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah to deliver his fourteenth Karnataka budget on July 7

He also said that steps have been taken for providing fertilisers, seeds, pesticides and insecticides in abundant quantity to the farmers, in the wake of the beginning of agricultural activities.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra | ENS
BENGALURU: Amidst all the challenges, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is going to deliver the Fourteenth budget in the state legislature on July 7, which is an all-time record by the finance minister of Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was in the city to take part in the district officials' review meeting and a private programme, gave clarity to the media persons over the state budget, by stating that the budget session is going to begin on July 3 with the governor's address and the budget speech will be read by him on July 7 (Friday).

With the dateline fixed for the implementation of the Five guarantees, the Fourteenth budget is the most challenging one. The question will be on how he will be mobilising the funds for fulfilling the guarantees like providing free power to all upto 200 units under Gruha Jyothi, Rs 2000 to women head of each family under Gruha Lakshmi, Free bus travel to the women of Karnataka under Shakthi Scheme, 10 Kgs of rice to BPL households and Yuva Nidhi programme to empower the unemployed youths from 2022-23.

Regarding the question on the size of the budget, CM said that it is being discussed. "The vote-on-account which is at present in force, was the election budget of the BJP and it is Rs 3,90,788 crores, but we are going to present a fresh budget in the house", he said.

CM also said that several rounds of meetings with top officials and stakeholders are underway and all arrangements are undertaken in this regard. The acceptance of the cabinet will be obtained shortly for holding the budget session from July 3.

He told the media persons that steps have been taken for providing fertilisers, seeds, pesticides and insecticides in abundant quantity to the farmers, in the wake of the beginning of agricultural activities. Along with this, deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of various districts have also been told to take relief works in a war footing manner in case of floods.

Guaranteed challenges

CM is also supposed to accumulate approximately Rs 50000 crores for the implementation of the Five guarantees. Everyone's eye is on how he will mobilise funds. In addition, he also has to mobilise funds for ongoing projects, infrastructure development, social security programmes, corpus for the seventh pay commission for government employees and to give compensation in case of climate vagaries.

Record Fourteenth budget

CM on Feb 16, 2018 delivered the Thirteenth budget speech and equalled the record of the late Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde from Uttara Kannada district who had given 13 budgets. With the July 7 budget, Siddaramaiah creates a new record by delivering the Fourteenth budget speech in the same house. However, he is far behind Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, who has presented 18 budgets in his state of Gujarat.

