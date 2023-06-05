'Cycle to Work': Pedalling towards sustainable mobility

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cycle bells rang in the second edition of ‘Cycle for Change’ and ‘Cycle to Work’, which was launched on World Bicycle Day on June 3. Cycle to work was their message. To celebrate the initiative, many organisations involved the children and the elderly in various activities.

“More corporates should come forward and create sustainable mobility infrastructure for their staff. We are excited and observing how the campaign pans out over the months,” said Sathya Sankaran, Bicycle Mayor of Bengaluru. With most staffers now back in their offices, there has been a rise in traffic snarls.

Reclaim public space

Community members in Malleswaram on Sunday organized a cycling day for the elderly and children. They played games, compete, participate in CrossFit activities and more. The idea stems from wanting to “reclaim public spaces” and encouraging youngsters to spend their holidays differently. In the group were a six-year-old and a 93-year-old. Over 200 people participated in the ‘Cycle Day’ programmes organized in partnership with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) on 13th Cross, Malleswaram.

Rekha Chari, president, of Malleshwaram Swabhimanaa Initiative, said, “We want to organise these events frequently so that pedestrians and cyclists feel like the streets belong to them. Vehicles have increased manifolds, pushing pedestrians to a corner.” The government should bring in more collaborative activities and hold talks between citizens and the authorities.

A stall was put up for citizens which showed street maps to decide which should be the ‘slow streets,’ corridors designated as shared spaces for pedestrians, bikes, scooters, wheelchairs, and cars. Residents have to scan a QR code to answer questions on mobility and which should be made ‘slow streets’. This was being done by German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in collaboration with DULT to get feedback and present them before the government.

Cyclists said the streets are extremely unsafe for them, and it is evident from the fact that the number of cycles is plummeting. Arvind Dwarkanath, member, of Council For Active Mobility (CFAM), said, “We are trying to spread the message that if you can complete your chores within 15 mins of distance, cycle or walk.”

A volunteer, Sudha Babu said, “Today children are glued to their gadgets. Events like this will help them socialise.”

