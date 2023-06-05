Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Budget to be tabled on July 7, says CM Siddaramaiah, as all eyes on allocation for 'guarantees' 

The CM said the Cabinet has not yet discussed the Budget but the Assembly session will start on July 3, and after the discussion on the Governor's speech, the Budget will be tabled on July 7. 

By PTI

DAVANGERE: The state's budget will be tabled on July 7, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, as all eyes watch how the government will make the necessary funds allocations, given that it has undertaken to start implementing all five of its poll guarantees within the financial year.

The chief minister said the Cabinet has not yet discussed the Budget but the Assembly session will start on July 3, and after the discussion on the Governor's speech, the Budget will be tabled on July 7.

"We are convening the Budget Session where we will table the Budget on July 7. We will make provisions for the implementation of the promises made in our manifesto," Siddaramaiah said.

When asked about the size of the Budget, he said he would be able to speak on the matter only after the Budget preparatory meeting starts.

The chief minister pointed out that the size of the budget tabled by the previous government ahead of the election was Rs 3.08 lakh crore.

Regarding revisiting the anti-cow-slaughter law as stated by Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, the chief minister said he will discuss it in the Cabinet.

According to him, there already existed a Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 but it lacked clarity due to which an amendment was brought.

However, the Congress government again went back to the 1964 Act.

"They (BJP) had again brought an amendment. We will discuss this in the Cabinet. We have not decided anything yet," the CM clarified.

On the issue of a hike in electricity tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit, Siddaramaiah said the decision was not taken by the government but by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

"We do not decide hike in electricity tariff. There is Karnataka electricity regulatory authority, which has decided. It had been decided in the past. We have only implemented it," he explained.

Regarding Indira Canteens, Siddaramaiah said he has directed the officials to make all preparations to start them again.

