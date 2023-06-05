Karnataka milk union decision would have affected us: Farmers

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Farmers had strongly opposed the move to cut the procurement price of milk, which was later asked to be withdrawn by the chief minister. The farmers feared that the move would have further affected them, as they had not been paid support prices for the past four months. Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association president Kuruburu Shantakumar had claimed that milk producers are already affected by the increase in prices of feed and are paid Rs 34 per litre, when the private dairies are paying Rs 46 per litre.

He said the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), maintaining that milk production has increased in recent months, had plans of cutting down the prices by Re 1 to Rs 2 per litre, which would have hit producers, as lakhs of families are dependent on dairy activities for their livelihood. Urging KMF to drop the proposal to reduce milk prices, he had warned of launching a stir, had the new government proceeded with its plan against farmers’ interest.

When the government wants to stop the entry of Amul products into Karnataka, it should also release a support price of Rs 5 per litre on a monthly basis and increase milk prices and make payments on a daily basis like the private sector. He also observed that farmers in border villages are selling milk to private dairies, paying higher prices, instead of opting for Nandini.



