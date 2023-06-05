Home States Karnataka

Karnataka milk union decision would have affected us: Farmers

Farmers had strongly opposed the move to cut procurement price of milk, which was later asked to be withdrawn by the chief minister.

Published: 05th June 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Pic for representation

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Farmers had strongly opposed the move to cut the procurement price of milk, which was later asked to be withdrawn by the chief minister. The farmers feared that the move would have further affected them, as they had not been paid support prices for the past four months. Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association president Kuruburu Shantakumar had claimed that milk producers are already affected by the increase in prices of feed and are paid Rs 34 per litre, when the private dairies are paying Rs 46 per litre.

He said the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), maintaining that milk production has increased in recent months, had plans of cutting down the prices by Re 1 to Rs 2 per litre, which would have hit producers, as lakhs of families are dependent on dairy activities for their livelihood. Urging KMF to drop the proposal to reduce milk prices, he had warned of launching a stir, had the new government proceeded with its plan against farmers’ interest.

When the government wants to stop the entry of Amul products into Karnataka, it should also release a support price of Rs 5 per litre on a monthly basis and increase milk prices and make payments on a daily basis like the private sector. He also observed that farmers in border villages are selling milk to private dairies, paying higher prices, instead of opting for Nandini.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Milk FederationPrice of milk
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp