Karnataka's finances to come under strain as demand for more schemes pour in

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the state government tries to implement the five guarantee schemes, which are seen to be laying a huge financial burden on its coffers, various bodies are gearing up to put pressure on the Siddaramaiah-led dispensation to implement manifesto promises announced for anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, farmers, and other sectors, which could mean more financial strain.

In its manifesto, the Congress had announced that it would increase salaries of anganwadi and mini anganwadi workers to Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 from the existing Rs 12,500 and Rs 7,000 per month (plus Rs 1,000 announced by the BJP government), respectively.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, S Varalakshmi, president, of Karnataka State Anganwadi Employees’ Association, said that presently, Anganwadi workers are getting Rs 12,500 per month. “I do not agree with the assurances given in their manifesto, Rs 15,000 means it is just Rs 2,500, which we won’t accept; we will have to fight for it,” she said. There are over 66,000 anganwadis in Karnataka.

Women and Child Welfare Department sources said with CM Siddaramiah presenting the budget next month, followed by the budget session in Vidhana Soudha, union members will protest at Freedom Park or nearby, asking for their demands to be met. “This requires a huge amount of money,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Not just this, the government also promised to increase honararium for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers to Rs 8,000 per month, from the existing Rs 6,000. There are close to 50,000 ASHA workers in Karnataka. “Many of them are working for the last many years. If the government does not implement its promise immediately, we will be forced to come out on the streets. This cannot be a five-year plan,” said an activist, adding they will give time till July and then decide the next course of action

The manifesto also assured additional allowance of Rs 5,000 per month for police personnel on night duty, along with a month’s salary. “Police personnel cannot come out in protest. Though Rs 5,000 is encouraging for the personnel on night beat, it causes huge burden on the government. It may not be implemented immediately,” said a state police officer.

The party also promised to increase financial incentive to dairy farmers from Rs 5 to Rs 7 per litre, while assuring to regularise over 25,000 pourakarmikas working in various urban local bodies, which again results in additional burden on the state government.

