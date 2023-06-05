Let Centre probe Union Minister Shobha’s ‘foreign hand in protests’ remark: Congress

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Congress MLC Manjunath Bhandary said that Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje’s statement on foreign funding for protests in India is childish, and shows how she is frustrated after her party faced a debacle in the recent state Assembly elections. Shobha had on Saturday claimed that the protests in India are funded by a ‘foreign hand’, referring to the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi.

Bhandary countered that the BJP-led Union government can probe if her statement was true, since all investigating agencies are with the Centre. Referring to Shobha expressing doubts about the financial backing for Congress’ five guarantees, Bhandary said, “Let the Union government release GST compensation to the state on time and not worry about the funds required for implementing the five guarantee schemes. We are answerable to the people and we will answer to them, not to BJP leaders.’’

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the MLC further said that earlier, BJP leaders used to question when the five guarantee schemes would be implemented? “Now, they are questioning how the government will source the funds. However, the state government is committed to fulfilling its five guarantee schemes. BJP leaders are also ridiculing how the people will travel in Dakota buses? By this statement, BJP leaders are trying to hide facts. Were there any different buses when the BJP was in power, were people not travelling in the same buses?” he questioned.

