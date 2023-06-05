Mangaluru airport shifts to 100 per cent LEDs on eve of World Environment Day
In replacing 1,111 conventional lights spread across various functional areas with as many LED lights, the airport has achieved 100% conversion of lights with LED ones.
Published: 05th June 2023 08:18 AM | Last Updated: 05th June 2023 08:32 AM | A+A A-
MANGALURU: The Mangaluru International Airport on the eve of World Environment Day has reached yet another critical milestone in its resolve of achieving the Net Zero goal. The airport has done this by switching over all its conventional lights to the energy-efficient lighting system in a phased manner.
In replacing 1,111 conventional lights spread across various functional areas with as many LED lights, the airport has achieved 100% conversion of lights with LED ones. This changeover will help the airport overall save 188,558.96 kWH/annum.
The biggest saving will be seen in the National Air Traffic Services building area where the airport will save 1.17-lakh kWH/annum with the use of 752 LED lights. ENS