Mangaluru airport shifts to 100 per cent LEDs on eve of World Environment Day

Published: 05th June 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  The Mangaluru International Airport on the eve of World Environment Day has reached yet another critical milestone in its resolve of achi­eving the Net Zero goal. The airport has done this by switch­ing over all its conventional lights to the energy-efficient lighting system in a phased manner.

In replacing 1,111 convent­i­onal lights spread across various functional areas with as many LED lights, the airport has achieved 100% conversion of lights with LED ones. This changeover will help the airport overall save 188,558.96 kWH/annum.

The biggest saving will be seen in the National Air Traffic Services building area where the airport will save 1.17-lakh kWH/annum with the use of 752 LED lights. ENS

