Home States Karnataka

Many work late, allow eateries to be open 24/7: Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Association

Earlier, the government had issued guidelines to keep the restaurants open round the clock. But the Bengaluru Police rejected permission citing staff crunch.

Published: 05th June 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Association (BBHA) requested the state government to direct the city police to allow restaurants to remain open 24/7. Earlier, the government had issued guidelines to keep the restaurants open around the clock. But the Bengaluru Police rejected permission citing a staff crunch.

The association, which looks after hotels, restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops and ice cream parlours, has now written to Home Minister Dr G Parmeshwara to implement the rule, which has been approved by both the state and the central governments.

“There are many who work late such as milk, vegetable, and flower vendors. They don’t find anything to eat,” the letter read. The association also said newspaper suppliers and travelers who work nights also need food. “There are police personnel and medical professionals who will also benefit,” said BBHA.

PC Rao, president, BBHA, said, “Notification should be put into effect immediately. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi have allowed it. Why not Karnataka?” He also said that restaurants only in commercial areas will be open so that residential areas are not disturbed. Also permission should be given only to restaurants and small eateries, and not bars, he said.

The letter said the decision will create jobs and bolster business. Travellers can also find water and use the washrooms. If the government does not allow it, the association will move court as the police cannot prevent the implementation of notifications, said Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluruBBHArestaurants open around the clock
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp