Many work late, allow eateries to be open 24/7: Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Association

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Association (BBHA) requested the state government to direct the city police to allow restaurants to remain open 24/7. Earlier, the government had issued guidelines to keep the restaurants open around the clock. But the Bengaluru Police rejected permission citing a staff crunch.

The association, which looks after hotels, restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops and ice cream parlours, has now written to Home Minister Dr G Parmeshwara to implement the rule, which has been approved by both the state and the central governments.

“There are many who work late such as milk, vegetable, and flower vendors. They don’t find anything to eat,” the letter read. The association also said newspaper suppliers and travelers who work nights also need food. “There are police personnel and medical professionals who will also benefit,” said BBHA.

PC Rao, president, BBHA, said, “Notification should be put into effect immediately. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi have allowed it. Why not Karnataka?” He also said that restaurants only in commercial areas will be open so that residential areas are not disturbed. Also permission should be given only to restaurants and small eateries, and not bars, he said.

The letter said the decision will create jobs and bolster business. Travellers can also find water and use the washrooms. If the government does not allow it, the association will move court as the police cannot prevent the implementation of notifications, said Rao.

