No second round allotment for school admissions under Karnataka Residential Institutions

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second round seat allotment for school admissions under the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) has been withdrawn. This comes after students, who had been allotted seats under the special category in the second round, already got their seats during the first round in general category.

According to KEA, the first round list was published on May 27 and the second round on May 31.

As per rules, students from socially-weaker sections are given consideration and allotted seats in both the first and second rounds.

However, KEA found many students allotted seats in the second round under the special category had already been allotted seats in the general category based on merit in the first round. “The special category candidates have already got admissions in the first stage and they have sought to be given the seat there. In view of the fact, many seats allotted to special category candidates in the second tier are likely to be added to the seat matrix,” KEA officials said.

