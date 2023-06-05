Poor women in Karnataka may miss out on Gruha Lakshmi scheme: Experts

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The objective of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will be defeated if women from stable financial backgrounds are largely benefitted, said experts. Gruha Lakshmi is one of the five guarantees announced by Congress and approved by the government. It promises Rs 2,000 monthly incentive to all the women heads of households aged above 18 who are married, divorced or destitute.

Geeta Menon, who works with multiple associations, including Sadhana Mahila Sangha and Domestic Workers Rights Union, said that though the scheme is pro-women, providing incentives for those from stable financial backgrounds is a misstep. If the entire women population is eligible, many from low income groups may be deprived, she said.

Freelance consultant Jyothi Bijukumar, associated with many women and child related NGOs, questioned the criteria to identify which women should be considered ‘head of household’. Usually, all households are run by men.

Experts said there is a lack of clarity over criteria for implementation. If that is not resolved, the scheme will end up being another one which started with a good intention but failed to reach the most vulnerable groups, she added. Registration for the scheme will be open from June 15 to July 15, and will be officially launched on Independence Day.

BENGALURU: The objective of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will be defeated if women from stable financial backgrounds are largely benefitted, said experts. Gruha Lakshmi is one of the five guarantees announced by Congress and approved by the government. It promises Rs 2,000 monthly incentive to all the women heads of households aged above 18 who are married, divorced or destitute. Geeta Menon, who works with multiple associations, including Sadhana Mahila Sangha and Domestic Workers Rights Union, said that though the scheme is pro-women, providing incentives for those from stable financial backgrounds is a misstep. If the entire women population is eligible, many from low income groups may be deprived, she said. Freelance consultant Jyothi Bijukumar, associated with many women and child related NGOs, questioned the criteria to identify which women should be considered ‘head of household’. Usually, all households are run by men.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Experts said there is a lack of clarity over criteria for implementation. If that is not resolved, the scheme will end up being another one which started with a good intention but failed to reach the most vulnerable groups, she added. Registration for the scheme will be open from June 15 to July 15, and will be officially launched on Independence Day.